CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) versus Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Head to Head Analysis

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 27.34% 27.74% 2.31% Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

23.6% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and Akbank T.A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $46.82 million 2.00 $9.60 million $2.03 8.71 Akbank T.A.S. $8.17 billion 0.60 $1.17 billion N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CF Bankshares and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 3 0 3.00

CF Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.17%. Given CF Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CF Bankshares is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Volatility & Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CF Bankshares beats Akbank T.A.S. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated six branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, Columbiana, and Blue Ash Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides bancassurance, asset management, and financial leasing services, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 770 branches, as well as approximately 5,100 ATMs and 600,000 POS terminals. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

