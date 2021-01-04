China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) & CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Head to Head Comparison

China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Dongsheng International and CV Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Dongsheng International 0 0 0 0 N/A CV Sciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

CV Sciences has a consensus price target of $1.13, suggesting a potential upside of 141.13%. Given CV Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than China Dongsheng International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Dongsheng International and CV Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Dongsheng International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CV Sciences $53.70 million 0.88 -$16.61 million ($0.17) -2.76

China Dongsheng International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CV Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

China Dongsheng International has a beta of 8.26, meaning that its share price is 726% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV Sciences has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Dongsheng International and CV Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Dongsheng International N/A N/A N/A CV Sciences -68.90% -81.99% -42.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of China Dongsheng International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of CV Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Dongsheng International beats CV Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Dongsheng International Company Profile

China Dongsheng International, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional supplements and personal care products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Aidong Nutritionals, which include supplements and healthcare products with Chitosan as an ingredient; Jiujiu Ozone Purifiers, a line of portable home ozone air, water, and food purifiers; Nao Li Zhi Bao herbal extracts, a Chinese herbal supplement line of natural botanical extracts; and Donghe Cosmetics, a line of skin care products. China Dongsheng International sells its products through approximately 200,000 independent distributors, 2,500 retail stores, and e-commerce outlets over the Internet. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Jilin City, the People's Republic of China.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods. It serves internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, master distributors, specialty retailers, and convenience stores, as well as food, drug, and mass merchandise retailers. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing and commercializing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. Its products product candidates are based on proprietary formulations, processes, and technology. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

