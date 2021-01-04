Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Critical Survey

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of Casa Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Casa Systems and Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 1 2 1 0 2.00 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casa Systems presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.45%. Given Casa Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Casa Systems has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casa Systems and Global Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $282.30 million 1.83 -$48.21 million ($0.05) -123.40 Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Casa Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems -6.24% 11.73% 1.10% Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Casa Systems beats Global Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, and security and wireless gateways, as well as small cell solutions and fixed wireless access devices; and optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice routers, fiber-to-the-distribution-point devices, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Global Technologies Company Profile

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD dietary products and nutritional supplements in the United States. It offers hemp related, health and wellness, and consumable products. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets and logistics. Global Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

