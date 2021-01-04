Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) & Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Head to Head Contrast

Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) and Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Alliance Sports Group has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callaway Golf has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alliance Sports Group and Callaway Golf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Callaway Golf $1.70 billion 1.33 $79.41 million $1.10 21.83

Callaway Golf has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Sports Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alliance Sports Group and Callaway Golf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Callaway Golf 0 1 9 0 2.90

Callaway Golf has a consensus price target of $23.82, suggesting a potential downside of 0.80%. Given Callaway Golf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callaway Golf is more favorable than Alliance Sports Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Sports Group and Callaway Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A Callaway Golf -7.57% 9.87% 3.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Callaway Golf shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Alliance Sports Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Callaway Golf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Callaway Golf beats Alliance Sports Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Sports Group

Bollinger Industries, Inc. engages in supply, import and sale of fitness accessory products and pieces of fitness equipment. Its products include free weights such as barbells, dumbbells, weight lifting bars, weight sets, stationary bicycles and kinetic exercise stands, abdominal trainers, weightlifting belts and gloves, exercise mats, reducing belts, suits and shorts, ankle and wrist weights, aerobic steps, therapeutic magnets, hand exercisers, supports and support belts, and jump ropes. The company was founded by Glenn D Bollinger and Bobby D. Bollinger in September 1993 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names. The Apparel, Gear and Other segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; and golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage and accessories, footwear, belts, hats, socks, and underwear under the TravisMathew brand name. This segment also provides storage gear for sport and personal use, including backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel, such as jackets, and trousers and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, mass merchants, Internet retailers, department stores, field representatives, on-line retailers, mail order stores, and in-house sales representatives, as well as to third-party distributors in the United States and approximately 100 countries. It also offers pre-owned golf products through its Website callawaygolfpreowned.com; and OGIO and TravisMathew products through its Websites callawaygolf.com, odysseygolf.com, ogio.com, and travismathew.com. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

