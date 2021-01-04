Head to Head Comparison: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -990.67% -187.45% -114.85% Curis -279.33% N/A -81.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Curis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $7.92 million 5.27 -$23.88 million ($5.11) -0.15 Curis $10.00 million 48.17 -$32.14 million ($0.86) -9.52

Brickell Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curis. Curis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brickell Biotech and Curis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Brickell Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 604.68%. Curis has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Curis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curis beats Brickell Biotech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Its pipeline consists of potential novel therapeutics for hyperhidrosis and other prevalent dermatological conditions. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors. The company's products in pipeline include CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and DarwinHealth, Inc. to characterize biomarkers and tumor subtype alignments to identify therapeutic opportunities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

