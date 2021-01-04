Contrasting Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) & Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesco has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88% Tesco N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.10 -$166.33 million N/A N/A Tesco $72.13 billion 0.44 $1.24 billion $0.52 18.60

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tuesday Morning and Tesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A Tesco 0 1 3 0 2.75

Summary

Tesco beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

