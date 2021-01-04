City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) & InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Head-To-Head Survey

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for City Office REIT and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

City Office REIT presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.82%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 47.17%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Risk and Volatility

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City Office REIT and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $156.30 million 2.71 $1.80 million $1.17 8.35 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $109.50 million 13.84 N/A N/A N/A

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 4.37% 1.87% 0.57% InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. City Office REIT pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

City Office REIT beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

