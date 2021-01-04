$516.64 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce $516.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.00 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $500.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 685,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after purchasing an additional 241,776 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after buying an additional 211,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 786.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 142.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $5,822,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.