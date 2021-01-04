Contrasting Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of Nova Scotia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

26.2% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $77.23 million 2.38 $15.67 million N/A N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.01 $5.04 billion $3.99 13.54

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Penns Woods Bancorp and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia 1 3 5 0 2.44

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $65.06, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 18.72% 8.80% 0.80% The Bank of Nova Scotia 15.57% 10.47% 0.59%

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs. It also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company operates through a network of twenty-six offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small businesses and commercial customers, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 952 branches and approximately 3,540 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,400 branches, 5,200 ATMs, and 22 contact centers internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

