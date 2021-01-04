$208.89 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce sales of $208.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.50 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $152.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $893.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $919.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $949.85 million, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

