Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

ABG stock opened at $145.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $312.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average is $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.