$10.46 Million in Sales Expected for NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) to announce $10.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NetSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will report full year sales of $32.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.51 million to $33.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.46 million, with estimates ranging from $38.75 million to $56.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetSTREIT.

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $108,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $131,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $332,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NTST opened at $19.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60. NetSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

NetSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

