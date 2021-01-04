Contrasting 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 21Vianet Group and Lizhi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00

21Vianet Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.93, indicating a potential downside of 25.24%. Lizhi has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.28%. Given Lizhi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than 21Vianet Group.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Lizhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -55.01% -49.02% -15.31% Lizhi -7.22% N/A -29.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Lizhi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $544.25 million 7.20 -$26.18 million ($0.24) -144.54 Lizhi $169.58 million 1.05 -$19.10 million N/A N/A

Lizhi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 21Vianet Group.

Summary

21Vianet Group beats Lizhi on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. The company's hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; Hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 26 self-built and 51 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 36,291 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company has collaboration with Xpeng Motors to integrate its in-car audio content product into Xpeng Motors' in-car intelligent operating system. Lizhi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

