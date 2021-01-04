Contrasting Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) & The Pegasus Companies (OTCMKTS:PEGX)

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) and The Pegasus Companies (OTCMKTS:PEGX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gray Television and The Pegasus Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television $2.12 billion 0.81 $179.00 million $1.27 14.09 The Pegasus Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gray Television has higher revenue and earnings than The Pegasus Companies.

Risk & Volatility

Gray Television has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pegasus Companies has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gray Television and The Pegasus Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Pegasus Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gray Television currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.38%. Given Gray Television’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gray Television is more favorable than The Pegasus Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Gray Television shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Gray Television shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of The Pegasus Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television and The Pegasus Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television 12.91% 18.71% 3.96% The Pegasus Companies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gray Television beats The Pegasus Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of PowerNation programs and content. As of February 21, 2020, it owned and operated television stations in 93 television markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About The Pegasus Companies

The Pegasus Companies, Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless Internet access and broadband communications to residential and business subscribers. It offers wireless Internet service utilizing licensed frequencies in 2.5 GHz frequency band and 900 MHz, 2.4 GHz, and 5 GHz frequency bands. The company holds licenses for the use of frequencies located in the upper 700 MHz band to provide terrestrial communication services; holds rights to 2.5 GHz education broadcast services or broadband radio service channels; and intellectual property rights for the distribution of satellite-based services using Ku band BSS and Ka band FSS frequencies at certain orbital locations. The company was formerly known as Xanadoo Company, LLC and changed its name to The Pegasus Companies, Incorporated in June 2015. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

