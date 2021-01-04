$262.91 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce sales of $262.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.50 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $263.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 101.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 97.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 96,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $99.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

