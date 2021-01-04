Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.68 Million

Brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce $508.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.20 million. Nordson posted sales of $494.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,209 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nordson by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $200.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

