The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report sales of $205.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.40 million. The Macerich reported sales of $222.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year sales of $788.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $786.30 million to $789.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $822.00 million, with estimates ranging from $778.00 million to $866.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Macerich by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAC opened at $10.67 on Monday. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

