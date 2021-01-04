$53.75 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post $53.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $64.45 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $121.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $226.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $239.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $333.51 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 94,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHR opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

