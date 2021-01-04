Analyzing Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) & Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -22.99% -22.38% Titan Pharmaceuticals -351.69% -1,144.30% -169.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$16.94 million ($4.07) -3.07 Titan Pharmaceuticals $3.61 million 5.98 -$16.46 million ($0.72) -4.57

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Titan Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cabaletta Bio and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.26%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 811.85%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also include MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

