Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $648.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post $648.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $661.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $635.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $652.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KTB. Bank of America upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 133,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 248,097 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 333.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 229.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

