$5.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to post $5.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35 billion. Visa reported sales of $6.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.43 billion to $23.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $28.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.73.

Shares of V opened at $218.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $426.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.5% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 317.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.