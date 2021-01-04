Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $24.59.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

