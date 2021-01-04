Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post $339.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.50 million to $345.64 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.08.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,751,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,070,000 after buying an additional 41,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,390,000 after buying an additional 102,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,159,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 497,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $115.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.