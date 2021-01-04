Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.37 Million

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post $339.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.50 million to $345.64 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.08.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,751,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,070,000 after buying an additional 41,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,390,000 after buying an additional 102,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,159,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 497,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $115.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.