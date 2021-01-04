BidaskClub Lowers Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.19.
LAUR opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.
In other Laureate Education news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 78.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 247.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
