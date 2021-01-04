BidaskClub Lowers Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.19.

LAUR opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.90). The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 78.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 247.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

