Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

