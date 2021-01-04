BidaskClub Lowers First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FCBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $382.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

