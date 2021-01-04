BidaskClub Downgrades Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBIO. ValuEngine raised shares of Generation Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Shares of GBIO opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $396,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,068.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at $574,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at $2,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 12.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 59,684 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.