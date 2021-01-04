BidaskClub Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $509.73.

MarketAxess stock opened at $570.56 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $549.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

