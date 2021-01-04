BidaskClub Lowers Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of PHAT opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $962.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $318,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,486 shares of company stock worth $3,599,940 in the last ninety days. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

