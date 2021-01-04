BidaskClub Downgrades Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

RBCAA opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $47.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director David P. Feaster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,160 over the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,646 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

