BidaskClub Lowers Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CBU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

Community Bank System stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $220,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock worth $2,159,381. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

