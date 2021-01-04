Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Dynex Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Dynex Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of DX stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 74.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

