Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FSLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a sell rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.64.

FSLY opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $362,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,373 shares of company stock valued at $43,415,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $5,948,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,899,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

