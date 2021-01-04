NIKE’s (NKE) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $141.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average is $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 536,170 shares of company stock valued at $73,878,311. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.