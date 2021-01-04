Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Melius raised Howmet Aerospace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised Howmet Aerospace from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

