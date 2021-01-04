Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $672.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce $672.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $661.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $684.10 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $655.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $116.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.84. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $197,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

