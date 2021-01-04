LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) & Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) Critical Review

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LHC Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LHC Group and Cancer Treatment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LHC Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A

LHC Group currently has a consensus price target of $198.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.83%. Given LHC Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LHC Group is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LHC Group and Cancer Treatment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LHC Group $2.08 billion 3.24 $95.73 million $4.47 47.72 Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LHC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Treatment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of LHC Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of LHC Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LHC Group has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Treatment has a beta of -1.4, indicating that its share price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LHC Group and Cancer Treatment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LHC Group 5.00% 9.71% 6.51% Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LHC Group beats Cancer Treatment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. Its Hospice Services segment provides pain and symptom management accompanied by palliative medication, emotional and spiritual support, inpatient and respite care, homemaker services, dietary counseling, family bereavement counseling, and social worker visits. The company's Home and Community-Based Services segment offers services, such as assistance with grooming, medication reminders, meal preparation, assistance with feeding, light housekeeping, respite care, transportation, and errand services to patients in their home or in a medical facility. Its Facility-Based Services segment serves patients suffering from respiratory failure, neuromuscular disorders, cardiac disorders, non-healing wounds, renal disorders, cancer, head and neck injuries, and mental disorders, as well as treats patients diagnosed with musculoskeletal impairments; and operates institutional pharmacy, a family health center, a rural health clinic, and a retail pharmacy, as well as offers physical therapy services. The company's Healthcare Innovations (HCI) Services segment provides strategic health management services to Accountable Care Organizations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 553 home health services locations, 110 hospice locations, 107 community-based service locations, 11 long-term acute care hospitals with 13 locations, and 10 HCI locations. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Cancer Treatment

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.