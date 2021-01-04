Critical Survey: American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

86.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for White Mountains Insurance Group and American International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Group 0 8 8 0 2.50

American International Group has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. Given American International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and American International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $893.40 million 3.47 $414.50 million N/A N/A American International Group $49.75 billion 0.66 $3.35 billion $4.59 8.25

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Dividends

White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. American International Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. White Mountains Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American International Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group N/A -0.21% -0.16% American International Group -10.82% 3.62% 0.42%

Risk and Volatility

White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American International Group beats White Mountains Insurance Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to sectors, such as specialty transportation, social services, and real estate. The MediaAlpha segment operates MediaAlpha, a marketing technology that enables programmatic buying and selling of vertical specific, performance-based media between advertisers, and publishers through cost-per-click, cost-per-call, and cost-per-lead pricing models. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions to asset managers and registered investment advisors for general ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment offers insurance solutions to travel industry through broker channel; and manages separate accounts and pooled investment vehicles for insurance-linked securities sectors, including catastrophe bonds, collateralized reinsurance investments, and industry loss warranties of third-party clients. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, individual annuity and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; and term life and universal life insurance. This segment also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, wirehouses, and broker-dealers. The company's Legacy Portfolio segment offers legacy insurance products. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.