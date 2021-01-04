PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $234.20 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $274.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.06.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after buying an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

