American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.
Shares of ACC stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,906,000 after acquiring an additional 828,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,602,000 after buying an additional 1,992,468 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.2% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,254,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,721,000 after buying an additional 330,388 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 28.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,725,000 after buying an additional 393,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,424,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.