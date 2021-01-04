American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,906,000 after acquiring an additional 828,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,602,000 after buying an additional 1,992,468 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.2% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,254,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,721,000 after buying an additional 330,388 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 28.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,725,000 after buying an additional 393,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,424,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

