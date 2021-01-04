$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $151.39 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $154.33. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average of $136.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.