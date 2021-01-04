The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.74.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

