CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMS. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,715,000 after acquiring an additional 760,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,462 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,064,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 106.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,049,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,244,000 after buying an additional 1,570,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,812,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

