Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $36,199.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,529 shares of company stock valued at $622,504. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Dropbox by 184.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dropbox by 190.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

