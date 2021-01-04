Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.56.
Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $36,199.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,529 shares of company stock valued at $622,504. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Dropbox by 184.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dropbox by 190.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.
