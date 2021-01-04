Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 271.22 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,666,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,273,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,034,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 22,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $2,745,945.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,237,067.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,386 shares of company stock worth $63,345,930. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 84.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

