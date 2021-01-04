DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DMTK. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get DermTech alerts:

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. DermTech has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.37.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,758.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $61,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 in the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DermTech by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 38.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.