Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PGC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $22.76 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $430.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,365,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 92,642 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 902,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 147,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

