iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICLK. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised iClick Interactive Asia Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $488.20 million, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.69.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that iClick Interactive Asia Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,954,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $8,310,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 316,219 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

