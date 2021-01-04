Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.86.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 335,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after buying an additional 276,696 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.