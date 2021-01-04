Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.86.
Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $23.89.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 335,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after buying an additional 276,696 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
