BidaskClub Lowers Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOLF. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.93.

NYSE GOLF opened at $40.54 on Friday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Acushnet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter worth $7,060,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

